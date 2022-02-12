We need to stay united ahead of the Nigeria game – Alhaji MND Jawula

Former GFA Chairman ,Alhaji MND Jawula

Former Ghana Football Association Chairman, Alhaji MND Jawula has called for unity ahead of Ghana’s 2022 World Cup playoff against Nigeria.

The Black Stars will face neighbors Nigeria in a two-legged play-off tie for a ticket to be at this year’s Mundial scheduled to be hosted in Qatar.



The team has come under a lot of criticism following their poor showing at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon; a performance that culminated in Ghana recording its worst-ever record at the tournament.



Ahead of next month’s crucial encounter, Alhaji MND Jawula, believes the country needs to stay united, in order for the Black Stars to book a spot at the World Cup.



“We need to stay united as a country ahead of the Nigeria game,” Alhaji MND Jawula said on GTV Sports Plus’ ‘Saving our Passion’ program on Thursday.

“This is Nigeria that we have been beating every time we play so they are more like our wives but no disrespect to them."



“I believe when we stay united, we will be able to beat Nigeria,” he added.



Ghana will host Nigeria at the Cape Coast Stadium on March 24 before traveling to Abuja for the return encounter on March 27.