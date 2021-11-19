'We need your prayers' – Doris Boaduwaa calls on Ghanaians ahead of WCL final

Hasaacas Ladies striker, Doris Boaduwaa

Doris Boaduwaa calls for spiritual support from Ghanaians

Hasaacas Ladies face Mamelodi Sundowns in first-ever CAFWCL final



Hasaacas vs Sundowns final set at 17:00 GMT kickoff time



Hasaacas Ladies forward Doris Boaduwaa has called on Ghanaians to pray for the team ahead of CAF Women's Champions League final against Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies.



The Hasmal girls look to write history today at the 30th June Stadium in Egypt as they face Sundowns in the finals of the competition's inaugural edition.



Boaduwaa was instrumental in booking a final spot as she scored and assisted the match-winner in the semi-finals against AS FAR FC.

The number 10 in a Twitter post urged Ghanaians to remember the team in prayers to aid the team honour Ghana with the trophy today.



Read her tweet below:





Remember us when you pray tonight. We need it ????????????????✅ — Doris Boaduwaa 1️⃣0️⃣ (@BoaduwaaDoris) November 18, 2021

Both teams are unbeaten so far after four matches. But Hasaacas Ladies is the best-attacking side more than any other club at the tournament with 10 goals.Two of the very best teams in the tournament goes head to head today at 17:00GMT kickoff time.