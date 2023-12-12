'We never say die' – Hearts of Oak coach Abdul Rahim Bashiru declares after defeat to Kotoko

Interim head coach of Hearts of Oak, Abdul Rahim Bashiru

The interim head coach of Hearts of Oak, Abdul Rahim Bashiru is confident that the team will bounce back with a win against Nations Football Club in their next outing.

The gaffer was on the touchline on Sunday when the Phobians hosted the Porcupine Warriors in Round 14 of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.



In a game played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Asante Kotoko came from behind to record a delightful 3-2 victory at the end of the 90 minutes.



Speaking in a post-match interview, coach Abdul Rahim Bashiru said Hearts of Oak is not giving up.

He said his side will continue to work hard in training to ensure a win in their next game against Nations FC.



“We never say die so we go back and work and come back,” Abdul Rahim Bashiru said.



The game between Nations FC and Hearts of Oak is scheduled to be played on December 24.