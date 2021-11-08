'We never say die' - Samuel Boadu on Hearts of Oak's winless run

Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu

• Samuel Boadu has urged Accra Hearts of Oak fans to rally behind the team in their difficult times

• The Phobains are yet to win a game in the Ghana Premier League after two games



• The GPL champions are struggling while their rivals Asante Kotoko have enjoyed back-to-back victories in the league



Accra Hearts of Oak head coach, Samuel Boadu, has assured the Phobians that “there will be light at the tunnel” despite their poor start to the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League.



The 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League champions are yet to win a game after two games in the ongoing season after drawing goalless with Legon Cities on matchday one and stealing a point from WAFA away from home on matchday two.



The Phobians have won a game in their last three consecutive games, losing 6-1 to Wydad Athletic Club of Morocco in the CAF Champions League and their subsequent draws in the Ghana Premier League.



Some of the fans are getting worried because of Asante Kotoko’s back-to-back wins in the Ghana Premier League but coach Samuel Boadu has told Accra Hearts of Oak fans to remember their “never say die until the bones are rotten” slogan.

"When we strive to become better than we are, everything around us becomes better too. With continuous practice, we will get better. We are Accra Hearts of Oak and we never say die" Let's do this - and let's do it together,” Coach Samuel Boadu told Hearts’ media team.







