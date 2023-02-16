We only received GH¢100 for participation in tennis tournament in Nigeria – Wheelchair Tennis Team

The team also revealed that they were forced to travel by bus to Nigeria for the tournament

It has been revealed that each member of Ghana’s Wheelchair Tennis team received only GH¢100 as a stipend for seven days while representing the country in Nigeria.

Coach Philip Plange stated on Rainbow Sports that the money given to the team was insignificant and insulting and that they did not purchase anything during their stay in Nigeria.



The coach told Nhyiraba Kwabena Asirifi that when they presented their budget for approval, they did not receive the resources for the games.



He claimed that when they submitted the budget, they were told that the country lacked the necessary resources.



“We had to travel by bus for three days to Nigeria. Imagine the team’s state if we had to travel for three days on the road. That was regrettable. Take a look at the team’s condition; they had to travel for three days. They went through a terrible ordeal. Each player received Ghc100 in pocket money. It was difficult for us.”



Meanwhile, while returning home from a tournament in Nigeria, the team was attacked and robbed by armed robbers.

The robbery occurred at Ogun Stage in Nigeria on Tuesday dawn, during which the robbers broke the vehicle’s windshield and stole valuable belongings from the team.



Three members of the team were injured and received treatment at a hospital.



The team included No.1 seed Daniel Laryer, Razak Baba Abdul, Bernard Yawson, Bridget Nartey, Issah Zenabu, and Stacy Mensah Konadu.



We went to represent Ghana, not ourselves, according to the coach. However, we attended the tournament despite receiving no reasonable support from the country. It was difficult for us. We had persevered in the face of adversity, and on our way back, we were attacked, and if they had used powered weapons, I would not have survived to give you this interview.”



The team had just returned to Ghana after competing in the 2023 ITF World Team Cup Africa Qualifiers in Abuja, Nigeria, from the 8th to the 12th of February.



The coach also emphasized the importance of the government prioritizing their activities because their participation in tournaments represents the country.