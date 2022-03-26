5
We owe Ghanaians World Cup ticket - What Partey said before Nigeria clash

67479596.295 Thomas Partey captained the team against Nigeria

Sat, 26 Mar 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey has set sights on securing qualification to the World Cup at the expense of Nigeria.

The Black Stars played out a goalless game with the Super Eagles in the first leg of their two-legged encounter at the Baba Yara Sport Stadium on Friday, March 25.

The reverse encounter slated for March 29 will take place at the Moshood Abiola national stadium in Abuja.

At the pre-match conference, Partey said he and his teammates want to repay Ghanaians by qualifying for the World Cup after failing to impress at AFCON 2021.

“We all know what happened to us at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon. However, that is in the past, in Ghana’s football history. We all know what we will face on Friday night,” Partey started

“I can tell you that all of my teammates and myself are ready to redeem our image, and we also know that we owe each and every Ghanaian the ticket to the World Cup in Qatar.”

