1
Menu
Sports

'We pay our players well than any club in Ghana' - Hearts of Oak PRO Kwame Opare Addo

Hearts Of Oak Draw With RTU.jfif Accra Hearts of Oak SC

Sat, 14 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Accra Hearts of Oak's communications director, Kwame Opare Addo, has claimed that the Phobians pay their players better than any other Ghana Premier League team.

Opare stated that the Phobians are now winning the race in terms of paying players better in Ghana, and there are no wage difficulties in their camp.

Poor salaries for players in the Ghana Premier League have been cited as one of the main reasons for player exodus but Opare Addo has said that Accra Hearts of Oak pay their players better.

Speaking with Agorohene Nana Yaw Opoku on Accra-based Original TV Opare Addo said they have been taking care of their players financially.

“Hearts of Oak pays its players better than any other club in Ghana for now and sometimes when you hear stories about salaries and that we pay very little it becomes almost laughable. The welfare of the team is paramount to the board chairman.”

Accra Hearts of Oak are currently preparing to play Dreams FC in the 2021/2022 MTN FA Cup semi-finals.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Serwaa Amihere, Bridget Otoo lead Ghanaian condemnation of murdered Nigerian student
10 other jobs John Mahama could focus on should he never become president again
'Halt your populist rhetoric or face our wrath' - Fixing The Country Movement cautions Haruna Iddrisu, others
UGBS denied me admission despite having aggregate 9 – Education Minister recounts
Akufo-Addo appoints Mahama as ECG Managing Director
Meet the grandson of IK Acheampong who is an American football star
All you need to know about the process of nationality switch
Chairman Wontumi questions Delay over hardship complains
Chairman Wontumi questions Delay over hardship complains
Chairman Wontumi blasts Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu's aide
Related Articles: