'We pay our players well than any club in Ghana' - Hearts of Oak PRO Kwame Opare Addo

Accra Hearts of Oak SC

Accra Hearts of Oak's communications director, Kwame Opare Addo, has claimed that the Phobians pay their players better than any other Ghana Premier League team.

Opare stated that the Phobians are now winning the race in terms of paying players better in Ghana, and there are no wage difficulties in their camp.



Poor salaries for players in the Ghana Premier League have been cited as one of the main reasons for player exodus but Opare Addo has said that Accra Hearts of Oak pay their players better.



Speaking with Agorohene Nana Yaw Opoku on Accra-based Original TV Opare Addo said they have been taking care of their players financially.

“Hearts of Oak pays its players better than any other club in Ghana for now and sometimes when you hear stories about salaries and that we pay very little it becomes almost laughable. The welfare of the team is paramount to the board chairman.”



Accra Hearts of Oak are currently preparing to play Dreams FC in the 2021/2022 MTN FA Cup semi-finals.