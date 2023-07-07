0
We performed below expectations – Ernest Nuamah apologies for Meteor's poor display

Ernest Nuamah Against Congo 5467.png Ernest Nuamah

Fri, 7 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana’s U-23 forward Ernest Nuamah has penned down an apology for the team’s abysmal performance during the U-23 AFCON tournament in Morocco.

The Black Meteors failed to progress to the next round of the competition after a frustrating 1-1 draw with Guinea on Friday, June 30.

Ghana opened their Group A campaign with a 3-2 victory against Congo on Sunday, June 25 before suffering a disappointing 5-1 defeat to hosts Morocco on Tuesday, June 27. 

Ghana’s exit means the team will have to wait for 2027 to fight for another Olympic Games qualification, having last participated in the 2004 edition held in Athens, Greece. 

According to Nuamah who had a splendid campaign for Nordsjealland in the Danish Superliga, they have no excuses because the team performed below expectations, adding that he personally could have done better to help the team.  

“No excuses but our performances as a group was below expectations, Personally I could do better to help the team. As a group, if we ever have the opportunity again, Ghana deserves better. I made some wrong decisions but I’m grateful for this opportunity”, he posted via his Twitter account. 

Nuamah featured in two games for the Black Meteors, against Congo and Morocco in the first two games but started from the bench against Guinea in the last game with reports that he had a slight knock. 

He scored one goal in three games for the Black Meteors. 

 

