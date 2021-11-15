'We played against the referee' - South Africans react to alleged cheating in Ghana defeat

• Ghana beat South Africa in FIFA World Cup qualifiers
• South Africans cry out over controversial penalty in defeat to Ghana
• Ghana book playoff spot after beating South Africa
South Africans on social media have complained bitterly over a questionable penalty that resulted in the Bafana Bafana's slim defeat to Ghana.
The Black Stars pipped South Africa 1-0 in the FIFA world cup qualifiers to progress to the third round at the expense of the latter.
Daniel Amartey won a questionable penalty in the first half which was perfectly converted by Andre Dede Ayew to secure the much-needed win for Ghana.
Senegalese referee, Maguette Ndiaye, awarded the penalty after Amartey was brought down by Rushine De Reuck in the box while defending a corner. The Leicester City defender seemly exaggerated his fall from a little contact.
Following the loss, South Africans with the hashtag #GHARSA have reacted with some claiming the match officials were bribed to favour Black Stars. Whereas others called for a replay.
User @Matlali tweeted "When the referee is honouring his end of the bargain #GHARSA bafana bafana"
@mosheyagami also tweeted "This Referee is against Bafana Bafana Broken...if this was EPL VaR was gonna say something."
TWI NEWS
See more of the tweets below:
This Referee is against Bafana Bafana ???????? if this was EPL VaR was gonna say something #GHARSA pic.twitter.com/KahxHzZPjh— #selectivestyles ???? (@mosheyagami) November 14, 2021
Clearly it's Bafana Bafana vs the referee. We were never gonna stand a chance #GHARSA pic.twitter.com/3XpkzCAaQC— AfroRoots (@AfroRoots_) November 14, 2021
Soft penalty that deserved retaken.#GHARSA pic.twitter.com/hJbIwCM3Ou— Man's Not Stooge (@Super_Lefa45) November 14, 2021
The black stars of African referees #GHARSA pic.twitter.com/nCv0InvlCR— Sensei???????????????? (@maximumflair) November 14, 2021
1st frame: the eventual goal was called offside.— Duke of Kimberley???? (@steph_gareth) November 14, 2021
2nd frame: the official gave a penalty
& then people wonder why African football isn't going anywhere????. I mean for games as crucial as this, VAR is needed. What the hell is Motsepe doing at those HQs.#GHARSA pic.twitter.com/5YDeVM7YA2
After this Imma watch Uruguay VS Ghana 2010 world cup match. Luis Suarez is a hero to what he did to Ghana #GHARSA pic.twitter.com/fdj4UyYBqe— Tshepo Van Muhammed (@VanDerMohammed) November 14, 2021
All Ghanaians residing in our country must pack their stinky cheating bags and leave our country to be with your Mr #Penalty referee at @CAF_Online head office #GHARSA— Just me (@SamuelMabuza) November 14, 2021
No emotions but that thing was not penalty #GHARSA @SAFA_net must do the right thing pic.twitter.com/9T1CuHRnNQ— Mashiloane Hosea????????✊???? (@MashHorsepower) November 14, 2021
No emotions but that thing was not penalty #GHARSA @SAFA_net must do the right thing pic.twitter.com/9T1CuHRnNQ— Mashiloane Hosea????????✊???? (@MashHorsepower) November 14, 2021
If SAFA needs us to contribute so that they can sue CAF, we’ll gladly contribute R1 each sibaningi la emzansi????????#BafanaBafana#SAFA #GHARSA pic.twitter.com/VH0Inz0s84— Brandon_M (@Joyful_Breezie) November 14, 2021
Patrice Motsepe federation @CAF_Online and @FIFAcom must do the right thing, Bafana Bafana was robbed. This much must be replayed, same energy like they did with Senegal. @SAFA_net please appeal this match #GHARSA— Sphelele (@NsikayesizweZN) November 14, 2021
Bafana Bafana should also learn to pay referees..the fans can donate???? #GHARSA— MonatellyMag (@Sharx515) November 14, 2021
I swear Patrice Motsepe is just there at the top doing nothing but receiving salary... African football is a mess!!!???????? @CAF_Online #GHARSA #BafanaBafana#SAFA #CAF pic.twitter.com/4Aoj5RJGoT— MissJay ⛲ ???????????? (@MissJayWyte) November 15, 2021
My problem isn't that we lost, but it's how we lost. referee will make a mistake in a match, but decisions that cost matches really need to be checked. With VAR that's no penalty. We don't even have VAR and that shows how far down we are as Africa— Sipesihle Ngamlana (@Sipe_Wisdom) November 15, 2021
Referee Penalty #GHARSA FIFA
- 2022 World Cup qualifiers: How every Ghanaian player performed against South Africa
- Ghana joins African giants for 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs
- Six African countries qualify for 2022 World Cup playoffs, four slots up for grabs
- Watch highlights of Ghana's 1-0 win over South Africa
- Andre Ayew scores on 100th cap to secure 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff spot
- Read all related articles