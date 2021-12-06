We played better - Kotoko coach after defeat to Faisal

Asante Kotoko head coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum

Kotoko suffer first defeat of the season against King Faisal

Zubairu Ibrahim netted a hattrick for King Faisal



Prosper Narteh talks about what led to Kotoko's defeat to King Faisal



Asante Kotoko SC, head coach, Prosper Ogum Narteh has said his team played better in the 3-2 loss to neighbours King Faisal.



According to Ogum, Kotoko created all the chances but could not add the finishing touch.



Kotoko came short in the five-goal thrilling local derby at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday, December 5.



Zubairu Ibrahim ran the show for Faisal as he scored a treble. His first goal came inside four minutes. Cameroonian import, Gorge Mfegue hit the two consolation goals for Kotoko.

The defeat is the Reds' first in the season after 6 matches.



Prosper Narteh believes failing to convert their chances came back to hunt his team.



"I think we played well, we created chances, we could have converted those chances, we couldn’t convert those chances and in the game of football and in the game of football if you don’t convert your chances that is what happens."



Prosper Narteh, in addition, highlighted that his team had a flat start in the local derby.



"When we started the game we were flat and they caught us two times on the break and I think that cross passes they were able to connect them."