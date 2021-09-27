We raised your hopes too high yet failed to win medals, we’re sorry - Paralympic Committee

Some participants

Peter Agyei, the General Secretary of the National Paralympic Committee, has apologized to Ghanaians for failing to bring any medal home at the 2021 Paralympics.

According to him, they raised the hopes of Ghanaians too high and yet, failed to bring any medal home from the games.



He stated on Total Sports Review on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM that they expected to make the country proud.



However, they failed at it and that was something they feel sorry for.



He disclosed that the original plan was for them to send five athletes but they got only three.

‘We expected that the three athletes would have won medals for Ghana, but we failed at it, he added.



Meanwhile, he has added that they had no regret selecting Yusif Amadu over Botsyo Nkegbe.



‘But we were disappointed in Yusif Amadu’s attitude at the games village and I think his level of insanity is higher than the rest of Ghanaians, he claimed.



On the issue of per diem, he said each athlete was given $100 per day for 24 days.