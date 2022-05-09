We're at final stages of making Otto Addo, others permanent Black Stars coaches - GFA Secretary

Akufo-Addo tasks GFA to maintain technical team

The General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association, Prosper Harrison Addo has disclosed that the FA are in the concluding stages of the permanent appointment of Otto Addo and other members of the Black Stars technical team.



With the qualifiers for the 2023 African Cup of Nations on the horizon, Prosper Harrison Addo has disclosed that the FA are in talks with the coaches about their contracts as national team coaches.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb, he confirmed that the GFA are close to announcing the new technical team of the senior national team.

“We are at the final stages of the engagement with the coaches. It is no secret that every Ghanaian not saying all but we want the collective of the technical staff that qualified us to Qatar 2022,” the GFA General Secretary stated.



“The Executive Council, Ministry and everyone has worked to this point where we are very close to tying every knot and announcing to Ghanaians that the work on that quest is completed.



According to Prosper Addo, both Borussia Dortmund and Aston Villa have given the green light for Otto Addo and George Boateng to work with the Black Stars respectively.



“Everything is positive and the coaches and FA are doing what they need to do as we workout to June 1st when we play Madagascar in the AFCON 2023 Qualifiers,” he added.



The interim Black Stars technical team made up of coach Otto Addo, with assistance from George Boateng, Masud Didi Dramani and technical advisor, Chris Hughton accomplished their task of qualifying the Black Stars for the World Cup in Qatar.

Since their success, President Akufo-Addo has charged the GFA to make the technical team substantive coaches of the Black Stars.







