0
Menu
Sports

We’re exploring the possibility of using VAR in Ghana but it’s too expensive – Kurt Okraku

Kurt OK.jpeg Kurt Okraku, President of the Ghana Football Association

Sat, 16 Apr 2022 Source: 442.gh.com

President of the Ghana Football Association Kurt Okraku has revealed that the FA is exploring the possibility of using the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in our leagues.

There are calls for the introduction of VAR in our local league to assist referees as the game continues to grow.

Referees in Ghana have had a torrid time officiating games as they continue to make hasty decisions because they do not have the benefit of replay.

Kurt Okraku says they are doing all they can to ensure the technology is brought to Ghana.

“We are going through the process of using the VAR in our leagues. Our Referees Manager Alex Kotei has been at the forefront dealing with FIFA and we’re exploring the possibility of using the technology. But what’s true also is that, it’s too expensive” he said on GTV Sports Plus.

The video assistant referee (VAR) is a match official in association football who reviews decisions made by the referee.

Source: 442.gh.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Bishop Dag Heward-Mills' first post after son's death
How Antwi-Boahen started Kab-Fam
Successful businessmen whose 'rags to riches' story caused stirs
NPP footsoldier makes u-turn after Adwoa Safo’s reply
Attempt to appoint 17-year-old to head church sparks anger, members stage boycott
We lost $1billion because of you – NPP MP blasts Adwoa Safo
Samuel Takyi wins first professional fight in Round 2 TKO
Adwoa Safo details what she has been doing for Dome-Kwabenya as ‘absentee’ MP
Photo of Asamoah Gyan’s first son Fredrick Asamoah Gyan leaves Ghanaians in shock
Dag Heward-Mills' first son is dead