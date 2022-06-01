We're favourites but anything is possible in football - Otto Addo

Black Stars

Head coach of the Black Stars, Otto Addo says that his side are favourites heading into the opening game in the 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifier against minnows Madagascar.

The Black Stars will host Madagascar at the Cape Coast Stadium on 1st June,2022 before taking on Central African Republic on the 5th June,2022.



Speaking during an interaction with the media on Tuesday evening, the Ghana coach revealed that his side are favourites but in football anything is possible.



“ Anything is possible in football, of course we are the favorite but anything can happen. The energy is good at training, everyone wants to play and that’s the same energy we are bringing tomorrow.” he added

After which they will travel to Japan to partake in the Kirin Cup where they will play in a four nation tournament with Japan, Chile and Tunisia as part of the build up to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in November.



Ghana are huge favourites as they gear up to face the minnows on Wednesday evening at the Cape Coast Stadium as Otto Addo searches for his first win as Black Stars coach.