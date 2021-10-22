We're fully prepared for the coming season - Kotoko PRO

Kotoko are holding pre-season in Dubai

Head of Communications for Kumasi Asante Kotoko David Obeng Nyarko says that the club is ready to play in any competition ahead of the new season.

The reds have been in the United Arab Emirates the last two weeks preparing for the coming season as they bid to rewrite the wrongs of last season.



Kotoko ended last season empty handed as they failed to win the Ghana Premier League and also lose out on the MTN FA Cup.



The club have made a raft of changes with a new head coach and about 15 new players brought into the team.

Kotoko did not record any wins in their three matches played on their Dubai preseason training tour but Obeng Nyarko is confident of a good season ahead.



"We are ready for the upcoming season, this is Asante Kotoko and we are fully prepared for any tournament so I can say for a fact that we are ready." he told Kumasi based Otec FM.



"We are hoping that our fans will also be ready and add their numbers and quota to us so we can get a perfect team to compete."