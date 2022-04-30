0
We're more wounded than Asante Kotoko - WAFA

Sat, 30 Apr 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Operations Manager for WAFA, George Ofosuhene says that his side will approach the Kotoko game with all seriousness as its a destiny-changing game.

WAFA is fighting relegation as they are lying 17th on the league table and need a win whiles Kotoko has lost two matches and need a win.

It is two matches without a win for Asante Kotoko something which has rarely happened this season in the Ghana Premier League.

But the reds will play against WAFA without the service of influential defensive midfielder Richard Boadu who will be missing the game.

"We're approaching this destiny game with all seriousness because we are more wounded than Asante Kotoko so we are going to fight all out for the three points," he told Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM.

Asante Kotoko despite the two defeats has a healthy seven-point lead over second placed Bechem United with 52 points with 8 matches to end the season.

WAFA will host the reds this afternoon at 3 pm local time at the  Red Bull Arena in Sogakope.

