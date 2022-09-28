1
We're ready for World Cup - Coach Otto Addo after two friendly matches

Otto Addo 34 Coach Otto Addo

Wed, 28 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo believes the two international friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua has made his team ready for the 2022 World Cup.

Goals from Richarlison and Marquinhos helped Brazil beat Ghana 3-0 in the friendly match on Friday, September 23rd, 2022.

The Black Stars bounced back to beat Nicaragua by a lone goal courtesy Abdul Fatawu Issahaku.

Although most fans are not happy with the Black Stars rate of performance, coach Otto Addo has hinted that the team is ready to battle at the Mundial.

"I'm ready (for World Cup), everybody is ready", Otto Addo said in an interview.

"We qualified that's why we have to be there. In times past, Ghana has proven that we are a tournament team. I know we have to improve."

Ghana will face Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea in Group H of the 2022 World Cup.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
