We're ready to do business with other African football federations - Procal Links CEO

Alhaji Alhassan Mutala

The Chief Executive Officer of Procal Links Ghana Limited, the official match ball partner of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Alhaji Alhassan Mutala has hinted that his outfit is capable and ready to supply match balls to other African football leagues.

Alhassan Mutala told Power and TV XYZ Sports that his company which has been the sole supplier of balls to both Ghana Premier League and Division One for the past three seasons, took delivery of a forty-fetter container of tempo balls just to fulfill a contractual obligation with the Ghana Football Association as the new football season is about to start.



Procol Links first introduced Macron match balls in their business relationship with Ghana Football Association before coming up with the famous and match talked about TEMPO which later gained strikes and became coaches' favorite in the Ghanaian Premier League.

Mr Mutala also disclosed the mechanism, the behavior, and the tempo of Macron and Tempo balls are specially designed for the African weather condition and the facilities available for our game, so he is calling on all African Football Federations to honor their football leagues with match balls design for Africa performance for football fans to enjoy.