0
Menu
Sports

‘We’re undergoing rebuilding’ – Black Queens Coach

Mercy Tagoe Black Queens 678.png Head Coach of the Black Queens of Ghana Mercy Tagoe

Sat, 16 Apr 2022 Source: 442.gh.com

Head Coach of the Black Queens of Ghana Mercy Tagoe, says the team’s friendly against Morocco is an important exercise despite the fact that it ended in a defeat for them.

The Black Queens lost 2-0 to Morocco in Rabat on Tuesday evening.

The Black Queens were expected to get a favorable result but that did not materialize and Coach Mercy Tagoe believes that more of such friendly games will enable the team to get better because they are currently undergoing rebuilding.

“Training matches of this nature helps the team. We have played and seen what these girls can do and where the loopholes are. We are rebuilding and with this team if we play more international matches we will do better.”

The Black Queens of Ghana suffered a 0-2 away defeat to the Atlas Lionesses of Morocco in a preparatory game on Tuesday in Rabat.

A brace from Rosella Ayan Ani in the 48th and 75th minutes respectively gave the Lionesses a sweet home truimph over the Queens at the FAR Sportive Stadium.

This was the Black Queens’ first game since October last year after missing out on the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations as well as the FIFA Women’s World Cup slot to Nigeria.

Source: 442.gh.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Bishop Dag Heward-Mills' first post after son's death
How Antwi-Boahen started Kab-Fam
Successful businessmen whose 'rags to riches' story caused stirs
NPP footsoldier makes u-turn after Adwoa Safo’s reply
Attempt to appoint 17-year-old to head church sparks anger, members stage boycott
We lost $1billion because of you – NPP MP blasts Adwoa Safo
Samuel Takyi wins first professional fight in Round 2 TKO
Adwoa Safo details what she has been doing for Dome-Kwabenya as ‘absentee’ MP
Photo of Asamoah Gyan’s first son Fredrick Asamoah Gyan leaves Ghanaians in shock
Dag Heward-Mills' first son is dead