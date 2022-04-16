‘We’re undergoing rebuilding’ – Black Queens Coach

Head Coach of the Black Queens of Ghana Mercy Tagoe

Head Coach of the Black Queens of Ghana Mercy Tagoe, says the team’s friendly against Morocco is an important exercise despite the fact that it ended in a defeat for them.

The Black Queens lost 2-0 to Morocco in Rabat on Tuesday evening.



The Black Queens were expected to get a favorable result but that did not materialize and Coach Mercy Tagoe believes that more of such friendly games will enable the team to get better because they are currently undergoing rebuilding.



“Training matches of this nature helps the team. We have played and seen what these girls can do and where the loopholes are. We are rebuilding and with this team if we play more international matches we will do better.”

A brace from Rosella Ayan Ani in the 48th and 75th minutes respectively gave the Lionesses a sweet home truimph over the Queens at the FAR Sportive Stadium.



This was the Black Queens’ first game since October last year after missing out on the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations as well as the FIFA Women’s World Cup slot to Nigeria.