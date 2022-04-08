'We realize Chelsea is now unprofitable'- Wontumi reveals reason for withdrawing interest

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako

Ghanaian business mogul, Bernard Antwi Boasiako has disclosed that he decided to withdraw from the race to buy Chelsea because the club is highly in debt.

The man popularly known as Chairman Wuntumi his interest in the club watered down after sanctions leveled against former owner Roman Abromovich created business uncertainty.



"I really wanted to buy Chelsea, I was interested but there was a little challenge and there were many people who had entered the bid with over 200 shortlisted. It was pruned to five and I was a part of it," he told Zion Felix.



"However, after my lawyers and financiers met the agents involved in the trading of Chelsea, we realized the club was owing Abramovich 1.5 billion pounds and there are government sanctions on him. We have no idea when that will be dropped and so after our calculations, we realize it was unprofitable."



Chairman Wuntumi was one of the names that popped up when Abramovich put the club on sale.

“I am informed of the intention by the owner of your reputable club, Mr Roman Abramovich, to put up Chelsea Football Club for sale. I am by this letter writing to officially declare my intention for the purchase of same,” a statement from the Wuntumi Business Group read.



“My official bid is in the range of three-point One Billion Dollars ($3.1B)."



