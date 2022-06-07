0
Menu
Sports

‘We really need them’ – Thomas Partey on Europe-born players Ghana switch

Partey Injury 610x400.png Thomas Partey

Tue, 7 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana deputy captain, Thomas Partey has opened up on the importance of European-born Ghanaian players to the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar.

The Ghana Football Association has been in talks with some Europe-based players including Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi, Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey and Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah over a nationality switch.

Other players include Inaki and Nico Williams of Athletic Bilbao.

Reports suggest the aforementioned players are set to switch nationality to play for the Black Stars.

According to Partey, the team is ready to welcome Ghanaian players born abroad to the national team.

“Everybody has their career, you can’t push somebody to do something they are not ready to do so if they come, they are welcomed because we really need them, we need all the players, everyone ready to play for Ghana, we need them and we are very much happy to receive whoever is ready to play for Ghana” he told JoySports.

Partey, who is nursing a thigh injury missed the Black Stars AFCON 2023 qualifiers against Madagascar and Central Africa Republic.

Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below



Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Step-father leads boys to molest daughter
Why Afia Schwar cursed Maurice Ampaw with eggs, schnapps
Heavy fighting erupts in Bawku as tribes clash
Patapaa’s wife addresses sexual allegations
How I feel without Patapaa – Wife bares it all
Kofi Bentil 'hails' Togbe Afede over refund of ex-gratia
Why Togbe Afede XIV rejected 'inappropriate' GH¢365,000 ex-gratia
Why Togbe Afede XIV rejected 'inappropriate' GH¢365,000 ex-gratia
Sir John's Will: 'This is peanut, mine will be shocker' – Ken Agyapong
National Cathedral is a ‘priority of priorities’ - Kumah
Related Articles: