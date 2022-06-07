‘We really need them’ – Thomas Partey on Europe-born players Ghana switch

Thomas Partey

Ghana deputy captain, Thomas Partey has opened up on the importance of European-born Ghanaian players to the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar.

The Ghana Football Association has been in talks with some Europe-based players including Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi, Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey and Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah over a nationality switch.



Other players include Inaki and Nico Williams of Athletic Bilbao.



Reports suggest the aforementioned players are set to switch nationality to play for the Black Stars.



According to Partey, the team is ready to welcome Ghanaian players born abroad to the national team.



“Everybody has their career, you can’t push somebody to do something they are not ready to do so if they come, they are welcomed because we really need them, we need all the players, everyone ready to play for Ghana, we need them and we are very much happy to receive whoever is ready to play for Ghana” he told JoySports.

Partey, who is nursing a thigh injury missed the Black Stars AFCON 2023 qualifiers against Madagascar and Central Africa Republic.



