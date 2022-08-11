0
Menu
Sports

'We respect Ghana' - USA coach Tracey Kevins ahead of FIFA U20 WWC opener

Black Princesses 7657868 The Black Princesses of Ghana

Thu, 11 Aug 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Coach of the United States U-20 female team, Tracey Kevins, has said that her team has massive respect for Ghana ahead of the opening game.

The Black Princesses open their 2022 FIFA U20 Women's World Cup with a game against America on Thursday, August 11, 2022, in Coast Rica.

“We have a challenging group in Costa Rica and tremendous respect for the three other teams, but we also have a staff and players who embrace challenges and adversity. For a young player, there’s nothing like playing in a World Cup. You can’t replicate it," said Tracey Kevins.

Meanwhile, the Black Princesses will be without captain Evelyn Badu, who picked up an injury during training.

Ghana are in Group D alongside the United States, Japan and the Netherlands.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Randy Abbey slams Akufo-Addo, NPP
President Mills’ family applauds Asomdwee Park revamp
Tamale Technical University TESCON president arrested
Ofori-Atta should resign or be sacked - Kwadwo Mpiani
'Small boy' SP won’t find it easy if he attempts to destroy me - Customs Boss
'Small boy' SP won’t find it easy if he attempts to destroy me - Customs Boss
Akufo-Addo responds to critics of his government
Profile of implicated Council of State member Eunice Jacqueline Buah
Akufo-Addo must ‘push’ Council of State member to resign – Vitus Azeem
Juju, other items retrieved from Nigerian brothels at Asankragwa