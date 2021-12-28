We shall bounce back against Berekum Chelsea – Fatawu Mohammed

Accra Hearts of Oak SC

Hearts of Oak are 13th on the league table

The Phobians will host Berekum Chelsea in Accra



Chelsea are 11th on the GPL table



Accra Hearts of Oak captain, Fatawu Mohammed is hopeful of a positive result in their upcoming match week five game against Berekum Chelsea in the ongoing 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League.



Fatawu Mohammed said that the Phobians are going to correct the mistakes they made with their 2-2 draw outstanding matchday ten-game at the Theater of Dreams against Dreams FC.



Accra Hearts of Oak were let off the hook in the dying minutes of added time at the Theatre of Dreams by a substitute, Salim Adams’ equalizer.

The captain has promised that they will reorganize themselves and bounce back stronger in their upcoming matchday five outstanding game against Berekum Chelsea.



“But when we returned for the second half, we went to sleep for a moment which changed the phase of the game. The most important thing is, we were able to comeback to get a draw,” Fatawu Mohammed said as quoted by africa-foot.com.



“With the away draw [to Dreams FC], we will go back to our tactical board and correct our mistakes for our next home match.



“We shall make sure that at the end of full time we shall claim the three points,” Fatawu added.