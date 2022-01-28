We should have beaten Metropole - Emmanuel Lomotey

Emmanuel Lomotey

After dominating and outperforming Quevilly in the first half, Amiens SC disappeared in the second half, surrendering a 1-1 draw in Normandy. What makes Emmanuel Lomotey unhappy is that he feels his side should have won in Diochon.

Each team had its moment"I think we lost our concentration in the second half. We gave them the ball, they used it well, created chances and it hurt us. We should have won this game. We have to go back to training and work harder,"



How do you explain this second period?"I really think it's because we lost our focus. In the first half, we played very well, we controlled the game and in the second half, we got lost, we lacked everything. It's unfortunate and we have to work on it,"

Focusing on the French Cup?"We will go to Nancy and we will go there to continue our journey. We would like to go to the quarter-finals and if the opportunity arises, why not bring the trophy home! We hope to be able to have this chance. I think having a good run can help us in the league because we play very well in the cup,"