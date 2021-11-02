We still have time to work on our attackers – Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu

Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu

Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu has said he has got more time to work on his attackers after sharing the spoils with Legon Cities in Ghana Premier League.

The reigning Ghana Premier League champions were a pale shadow of themselves as they were held to a 0-0 draw at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.



Speaking after the game, the former Medeama coach was left to rue missed chances against the Royals but admitted he has some work to do to ensure that his attackers become clinical upfront.

“We had a problem with our attacking side because we created a lot of chances and we should scored at least one goal but we squandered all the chances. We still have more time to work on them”



“This is the time to sit down and analyze the situation where the problem is and solve it” he said.