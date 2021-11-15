'We suspect a fixed match' - SAFA CEO reacts to painful defeat to Ghana

Chief Executive Officer of the South African Football Association, Tebogo Motlanthe

• SAFA CEO has credited Ghana’s win over South Africa to the performance of the referee

• Andre Dede Ayew scored from the spot to give Ghana a lifeline in the World Cup qualifiers



• They want Senegalese referee Moguetta Ndiaye to be investigated



The Chief Executive Officer of the South African Football Association, Tebogo Motlanthe, has said that they suspect a foul play in the FIFA World Cup qualifier defeat to the Black Stars.



He has alleged that match-fixing was at play at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium as the Bafana Bafanas lost the Group G playoffs spot following their defeat to the Black Stars.



Senegalese referee Moguetta Ndiaye penalized South Africa defender Rushine De Reuck for a foul on Black Stars Daniel Amartey in the 32nd minute as the two players were in a scramble from a corner kick.

Black Stars captain Andre Dede Ayew sored from the spot to mark his 100th national team appearance with a goal thereby winning the game for Ghana.



"We suspect the game was fixed and our position is that it must be investigated. The conduct of the match officials left much to be desired and we want both CAF and FIFA to investigate. We salute the boys and the technical team for the good work they have done," Motlanthe told TimesLive in an interview.



“We went to the match commissioner [Kachalla Babagana Kalli from Nigeria] after the game and told him our intention to lodge a complaint with both Fifa and CAF on how the officiating of the game was.”



“It was a daylight robbery. The penalty incident was not in isolation. We’ll be writing an official letter to Fifa and CAF tomorrow [today] for them to investigate the conduct of the match officials,” he added.



