We took less risk against Freiburg - Defender Dennis Appiah

Dennis Appiah

Dennis Appiah, a defender for FC Nantes, was disappointed with his team's defeat on the third day of the Europa League group stage on Thursday night.

Appiah after the game explained that Nantes is a good team but they are going through a tough time at the moment.



What feeling drives you after this setback in Freiburg?



"We showed another face than in Monaco, it's already good. We have shown a solid face, they do not have many situations. Afterwards, it was difficult to create opportunities, we took less risks, except for a situation at the end of the first period. When you return from the locker room, it's not even a situation, you slip on the ball and take a goal ( Kyereh, 48’ ). They have baraka. Everything is against us. After that, it becomes complicated, we create few more opportunities between the two goals, and after the second we have two situations ... But when we are worse, it does not fit."



Talk to us about this second goal, scored by Grifo



"On the second goal, one has the impression of being marked and on a long touch, they find the side all alone and well placed. He is picking up speed, playing well and going home. It’s annoying to take one more goal on one key,"



And is there this first goal once again conceded at the start of the second act?

"We cannot say that we have entered our half-time badly. We defend well, Pedro returns well but slips on the ball. It’s a bit of bad luck and they score directly. They mark a lot in their half-time agreements,"



What is missing?



"We are a good team that is worse at the moment. It doesn't turn out for us, you shouldn't be fatalistic. We have a big game waiting for us against Rennes (Sunday at 5:05 p.m. at Roazhon Park) and we have to make sure that it changes. I repeat, we have not become a bad team,"



"You have to be even stronger, keep your trust and make things happen. Try to provoke things, move forward, think a little less. It's easy to say, we talk a lot but it's on the ground that it is played. I don't think we are making less effort. We try,"



