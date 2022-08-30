We took our chances against Porto - Abdul-Aziz Yakubu

Abdul-Aziz Yakubu

Abdul-Aziz Yakubu has reacted to Rio Ave's victory against FC Porto in the Portuguese top flight.

The talented youngster on the matchday started for his team as they hosted giant FC Porto.



In a game serving as a matchday 4 game for the ongoing league season, Abdul-Aziz Yakubu needed just 22 minutes to announce his presence.



The forward scored with a fantastic effort that sent the home fans wild amid jubilations.



Ten minutes later, Abdul-Aziz Yakubu assisted Pedro Amaral to score a second goal for Rio Ave.



Continuing to dazzle for his team, the Ghanaian netted his second in the 43rd minute to increase the advantage.

Although FC Porto will net a consolation through an effort from Toni Martinez, the team could not come back and suffered a 3-1 defeat.



After the game, Abdul-Aziz Yakubu stated that his team almost had a perfect night against Porto.



“It was an almost perfect night, we conceded a goal at the end,” Aziz told reporters.



“It was a good game for us, we started very well, luckily we had our chances. It was an almost perfect night,”