0
Menu
Sports

We tried our best to keep coach Kassim Mingle - Bechem United PRO Gyasi Atuahene

Kassim Mingle00 Coach Kassim Mingle

Tue, 4 Jul 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Bechem United spokesperson Emmanuel Gyasi Atuahene, says the authorities of the club did their best to keep Kassim Mingle but the gaffer had already made up his mind.

Mingle couldn't turn down a lucrative offer from new Ghana Premier League side Nations FC who are aiming to establish themselves in the top flight.

Bechem United finished third in the just-ended season, but despite Bechem's efforts to keep him, the good season wasn't enough to convince him to stay with the Hunters.

“When the just ended season came to an end, he had a meeting with the top hierarchy of the club and he made it clear his intentions of moving on. We had wanted to keep him so that he will be able to help the club to reach its set target.

"Unfortunately, we couldn’t conclude to make things suitable on our paths and we had to agree and let him move on. We urged him to try as much as possible to rescind his decision but it couldn’t work that way and we also had to respect his decision.”

Kassim Mingle also led Bechem to the 2021 FA Cup Final, where they were defeated by Accra Hearts of Oak.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
3 nursing students involved in leaked sex tape suspended for one year
3 ex-workers accuse National Cathedral architect of sexual misconduct
Sam Okudzeto slams Dormaahene
Gyakye Quayson case: Ayikoi Otoo speaks
Serial caller arrested for praying for by-election in Odotobri speaks
Ban Akufo-Addo, Bawumia from speaking at future rallies - Solomon Owusu
I advised my husband several times to resign as VP- Matilda Amissah-Arthur
NPP MP ‘wrestles’ NDC MP on TV
Reactions as Ken Agyapong giving Adwoa Safo a 'fat' envelope pops up
500 soldiers deployed in addition to police to Assin North - NDC MP alleges
Related Articles: