'We've beaten Nigeria in Lagos so we can beat Ghana'- CAR coach Raoul Savoy

Sun, 5 Jun 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Head coach of Central African Republic, Raoul Savoy, remains positive ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ghana on Sunday. 

The Spanish-Swiss gaffer is drawing inspiration from his side's shocking victory against Nigeria in Lagos in October 2021.

Despite admitting Ghana are favourites to finish top of the table, Savoy is confident of surprising the Black Stars.

"Of course, Ghana are the powerhouse, They are going to the [2022 Fifa) World Cup finals," Savoy said on Assh FM.

"I think they will top the group. The battle will be great and it will be between the other three teams to finish second and qualify. We are not going to lay down to be the victim for Ghana, we are going to fight.

"I can remind you that we have defeated Nigeria in Lagos [during the 2022 World Cup qualifier]. We can beat anyone in the group."

Ghana will play CAR in Angola at the 11th November Stadium after the Barthelemy Boganda Stadium was deemed unfit to host international games.

 

