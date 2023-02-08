We’ve destroyed community link we have with football in Ghana – Kwabena Agyapong

Kwabena Agyapong, former NPP General Secretary

A flagbearer hopeful with the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Agyapong, has asserted that football in Ghana does not have any link with the communities clubs are based in.

The onetime sports presenter believes the killing of traditional teams has chased fans away from the clubs, hence why football doesn’t look attractive to them again.



“We’ve destroyed the community link we have with football in Ghana. We have over commercialized the sport,” he told Asempa FM in an interview.



“Those running football, instead of supporting their traditional clubs to succeed, everyone is establishing a club. Individual teams too don’t have a support base.



“Football without the community is not a sport. If you look at the teams in the Ghana Premier League now, the traditional clubs are few.

“Okwawu United, BA United, Hasaacas, and the others are not there. I thought about it and said I won’t go close to football again.”



The Ghana Premier League teams, including Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko, are struggling to attract fans to the stadia lately, with league games being played in virtually empty venues.



