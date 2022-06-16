We've enough quality to replace Daniel Kofi Kyereh - St.Pauli's Luca-Milan Zander

Daniel Kofi Kyereh

St.Pauli defender Luca-Milan Zander says that his side can cope in the absence of Ghanaian midfielder Daniel Kofi Kyereh.

Ghanaian midfielder Daniel Kofi Kyereh is heading closer to German Bundesliga from FC St. Pauli ahead of the summer transfer window.



According to reports in Germany, his club is not averse to losing him but is primed for a record transfer fee for their prized asset.



He is rated at 3 million Euros by the transfer market but his club want at least 10 million Euros for the attacking midfielder.



The FC St. Pauli midfielder has been a delight to watch this season for his side as he pushed their promotion which eventually faltered.

He has been linked to a lot of clubs in the German Bundesliga but the player's entourage has begun talks with Freiburg with FC St. Pauli resigned to losing their prized asset.



According to his teammate, the squad has enough quality to replace the Ghana international should he leave the club in the summer.



"I know we have enough quality and young, extremely talented players who can grow into it," said the right-back.



Whether Amenyido, Hartel or Daschner, “we have a lot of people who can do a good job on the ten. I am convinced of that".