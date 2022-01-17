We've learnt our lessons, we will beat Ghana - Comoros FA chief vows

Comoros National Team

Ghana chase first win of the tournament against Comoros

Comoros without a point after two games in AFCON



Ghana-Comoros clash set at 7 PM kick-off time



General Secretary of the Comoros Football Federation, Stephane Aboutoihi has said a win against Ghana in their last Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) fixture against Ghana is not unachievable.



Aboutoihi said in an interview with ghanasporstpage.com that playing against the four-time AFCON winners is a motivation for Comoros.



Ghana are without a win in their first two games and would want to go for the kill against the debutants on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, in Garoua.

Although Comoros have lost their first two games, Aboutoihi said the team can do the unthinkable against Ghana tomorrow.



“It’s very possible [to beat Ghana)" he said.



He added that the team have learned their lessons from the defeats against Morocco and Gabon.



“We learned in the match against Gabon, we learned in the match of Morocco. It’s the first time we go to the Africa Nations Cup, it’s difficult for us but we learned a lot and we will be very careful against Ghana”, he revealed.



“All the players must concentrate, be more dynamic and we hope we win our first victory in this tournament”, he said.

He concluded that playing against Ghana is an opportunity to exhibit the quality the team possess.



“Ghana is a fabulous team with famous players; Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, world cup players. They play at the world cup but I think it’s a motivation for us to have another quality of football, it’s a motivation for us to show our talent, to show our quality. So it’s an opportunity”,



The match is set at Ghana time at 7 PM, 19:00 GMT.