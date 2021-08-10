We’ve never seen anything like Samuel Boadu’s technical team before - Togbe Afede

Board Chairman of Accra Hearts of Oak, Togbe Afede XIV

• Togbe Afede XIV is happy about the unity among the Technical team

• He said the team had no targets this season



• Hearts lost most of their Technical team this season



The Board Chairman of Accra Hearts of Oak, Togbe Afede XIV has revealed that the unity that exists between Coach Samuel Boadu and his Technical team is unparalleled.



Togbe Afede XIV professed that the club has never seen a strong bond like Coach Samuel Boadu and his technical team.



Speaking at a dinner event held a night after their success in the MTN FA Cup, the Board Chairman disclosed that management of the club never had a target for the coach and the technical team.

“When we introduced him, they asked me which targets we had set for him and I responded this man needs no targets because he is a man filled with ambition… and would want to win every match,” Togbe Afede XIV said.



“He is backed by a great technical team whose togetherness we have never seen at Hearts of Oak,” he added.



He went on to say, “My gratitude goes to coach Boadu and his technical team. I have always enjoyed the Hamza dance. This shows we are a family and this is what I take pride in. I acknowledge the work Coach Odoom and Nii Noi did.”



Hearts of Oak won the MTN FA Cup over the weekend after beating Ashgold in addition to their Ghana Premier League title.



