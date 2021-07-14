We’ve not requested to play our last match in Accra - WAFA

West African Football Academy (WAFA)

Ghana Premier League side, West African Football Academy (WAFA), have been performing well since they secured promotion to the top flight on May 3, 2014.

WAFA will be playing their last round of match for the current season at the Sogakope, WAFA Park; against Accra Heart of Oak, who have already won the 2020/2021 premier league.



Ahead of the match, speculation and rumours have been circulating alleging that WAFA is requesting to play their last home match against Accra Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Speaking to Rainbow Radio’s Isaac Worlanyo Wallace, head coach of the team Dr. Prosper Nerteh Ogum, denied the rumours.



He added that the media should be ”very careful” with any publication and write-ups they produce to the general public.”

"WAFA have their park where they have been playing their home matches all these years. We haven't made such a request as reported," he said.



"WAFA has never requested to play their match against Heart at the Accra Sports Stadium. I can say on authority that my managing director received a call from some people requesting that we play the match at Accra Sports Stadium, and he made it clear to them we are not interested and even if they propose to WAFA we will not accept,” he said.



Dr. Prosper Ogum concluded that such rumours and speculation tarnish the image and credibility of clubs.



He warned the club would take legal action against media houses that would publish false stories about them.