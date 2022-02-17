We've not spoken about it - Sadio Mane on penalty incident with Salah at AFCON final

Mane edged Salah in the AFCON final

Senegal's AFCON hero Sadio Mane has revealed that he has not spoken with Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah after the controversial moment which saw the former miss a penalty early in the game.

Mane went from villain to hero after converting the winning penalty as Senegal won the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in their history.



Senegal were awarded a penalty early in the game and with Salah knowing Mane will take the penalty went to speak with goalkeeper Abou Gabal, who eventually saved the spot kick.



"Me and Mo Salah don't even talk about it," Mane told the Que Golazo YouTube channel when asked about next month's World Cup qualifier between Senegal and Egypt.

"I think that I'm still thinking about my African Cup, but it's also an important game that means a lot to me and my people.



"If we can qualify - and we will do everything to do it - it's very important for me, my team-mates and my country because it's a really, really massive competition, which is a dream for any football player.



"Until now - you won't believe me - but we haven't talked about it, because I know he's still disappointed for sure."