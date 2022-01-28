We've pampered current Black Stars too much, we must stop - Wilberforce Mfum

The Black Stars were recently booted out of the 2021 AFCON

Former Black Stars player Wilberforce Mfum believes that the current crop of Black Star players have been over pampered and as such lack the commitment to play for the country.

He says that most of them think more about their club sides than their national teams hence the poor form of the Black Stars.



This follows the team's poor showing at the ongoing African Cup of Nations(AFCON)tournament in Cameroon.



Ghana suffered the ignominy of exiting the tournament at the group stages after a 3-2 defeat to lowly ranked Comoros Island.



In a group which contains Morocco, Gabon and Comoros Island, the Black Stars finished bottom of the group with just a point.



Speaking in an interview with Koforidua-based Bryt FM, the former national star says the current crop have been over pampered and lack the commitment to play for the nation.

“Ghana lack committed players because their legs are now insurance for them. Their legs are insurance because when they come and play for the Black Stars, they don’t involve themselves that much. This is because their attention and focus are always on their clubs” he said.



“During our time, we never slept in a hotel but rather spent our nights at the Accra Sports Stadium, Nsawam CYO park and Aburi but we were never discouraged. We’ve pampered the players too much and it is about time we put a stop to it”



Asked if it will be difficult to end the trophy drought, he said, “Unless we collapse the team and recruit new players that will be committed and play their heart out without thinking about money”



“We have to recruit players and camp them for months because during our time, we left our wives home to sleep on student beds at the Accra Sports Stadium, we were not discouraged about this, so we fought and win the AFCON in 1963,” he said.