We’ve received no complaint – CID contradicts GFA over match-fixing in GPL

COP Ken Yeboah, Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, has said his outfit is yet to receive an official complaint from the Ghana Football Association over the alleged match-fixing between Ashanti Gold and Inter Allies.



Ken Yeboah said the FA initially made an unofficial complaint about the incident but were directed to submit an official statement on the case.



Speaking with Angel FM, The CID boss said the FA officials are yet to submit the official complaint demanded by the department.

“The GFA only came to our headquarters to report on an alleged match-fixing in their league. We told them we are ready to pick it up since it’s a criminal offence in their regulations but we asked that they write an official statement detailing the clubs involved etc. They told us they’ll come back with the statement,” he said.



“We never heard from them again till today. We had been waiting to hear from them since they left our office after the verbal complaint. All we heard was that they had started another league season. They didn’t submit any report and there’s no way we could commence investigations,” he added.



During the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season, Ashanti Gold annihilated relegated Inter Allies 7-0 at the Len Clay Sports in Obuasi on July 17, 2021.



Among the 7 goals were two own deliberate own goals scored by Allies defender, Hasmin Musah, which sparked claims that the two teams played a match of convenience.



Ghana FA quickly released a statement that investigations were underway and those found guilty would be punished severely.

On September 17, 2021, the GFA released another statement, stating that both teams have been charged.



“Ashanti Gold SC and Inter Allies FC have both been charged by the GFA Prosecutor on counts of misconduct for match manipulation in their 2020-21 Ghana Premier League week 34 match played at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium on July 17, 2021.”



A part of the release demanded a statement of defense to the charges.



“Both clubs are expected to submit their Statements of Defence to the charges on or before Wednesday, September 22 after which the GFA Disciplinary Committee will adjudicate their cases respectively. Some players and officials of both clubs have also been charged.”



Currently, there has not been any punishment nor an update on the case since as Hasmin Musah who scored the two own goals has already secured a transfer move to play in Niger.