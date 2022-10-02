4
‘We’ve waited for that one’ – Arsenal boss on Partey’s goal vs Tottenham 

35611148 220F 4AC0 AD08 6FC6F741145B.jpeg?resize=612%2C408&ssl=1 Partey curls the ball into the Spurs net

Sun, 2 Oct 2022 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says they’ve waited to see Thomas Partey score a long-range goal in the Premier League after his stunner against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

The 29-year-old, who has a reputation of scoring outrageous goals from distance, had scored two headers for Arsenal in the Premier League last season.

However, Partey finally got a trade mark strike on Saturday lunchtime. He produced a spectacular first-time finish into the top corner to break the deadlock after 20 minutes.

The former Atletico Madrid man was an imposing figure as Arsenal ran out 3-1 victors, and Arteta expressed his delight at witnessing Partey end his open-play hoodoo.

“We have been waiting for that one! For what he has been through I am so happy for him,” the Gunners boss told BT Sport after the game.

