‘We’ve waited for that one’ – Arsenal boss on Partey’s goal vs Tottenham 

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says they’ve waited to see Thomas Partey score a long-range goal in the Premier League after his stunner against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.
The 29-year-old, who has a reputation of scoring outrageous goals from distance, had scored two headers for Arsenal in the Premier League last season.
However, Partey finally got a trade mark strike on Saturday lunchtime. He produced a spectacular first-time finish into the top corner to break the deadlock after 20 minutes.
The former Atletico Madrid man was an imposing figure as Arsenal ran out 3-1 victors, and Arteta expressed his delight at witnessing Partey end his open-play hoodoo.
“We have been waiting for that one! For what he has been through I am so happy for him,” the Gunners boss told BT Sport after the game.
- Ex-Arsenal defender warns club to do everything possible to prevent Partey getting injured
- David Atanga sent off in KV Oostende's defeat to Genk
- Jordan Ayew unhappy Thiago Silva was not sent off for deliberate handball
- 'It was a great goal and we practised that a lot' - Arsenal skipper on Partey's goal
- Inaki Williams is like Asamoah Gyan - Yaw Preko
- Read all related articles