We want to avoid repetition of 2014 World Cup disaster - GFA

John Boye kissed the money sent to the Black Stars camp in Brazil

Ghana to play 4th World Cup in history

Black Stars seek revenge against Uruguay at World Cup



Black Stars tipped to excel at World Cup



The General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association, Prosper Harrison Addo has disclosed that the FA wants to avoid a repetition of disgrace that rocked the country at the 2014 World Cup.



Government flew cash to the Black Stars in Brazil after some of the players staged a protest about receiving their appearance fees before playing their last group match against Portugal.



Speaking on Angel FM, the GFA General Secretary noted that their objective this time around is to ensure that the image of Ghana is protected at the global showpiece when it comes to the payment of players.



He stated that Ghana got a bad reputation after the 2014 World Cup and that the GFA as well government want to avert that.

According to him, the same approach which was used at settling players bonuses and relative matters at the 2021 AFCON would be used for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.



“We have engaged our sector minister and you will realize that since we started this process, we’ve not had any issues with the players and I want to use this opportunity to thank the players. They’ve been wonderful and very corporative,” Prosper Harrison Addo said.



He added, “We didn’t do well at the AFCON but in terms of payment no player has said anything out there and that is how we want it to be.



“These things go beyond football because we are carrying the image of the country so we want to do everything in order so we don’t get into the news for the wrong reasons.



“I was in Brazil and I saw the helicopter and the news they gave about Ghana was beyond football. The way they spoke ill about Ghana, we don’t want that to occur again,” he stated.