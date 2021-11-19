We want to become the first winners of the CAF Women’s Champions League – Sundowns Coach

Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies head coach, Jerry Tsabalala

Jerry Tsabalala wants his ladies to beat Hasaacas Ladies today

Coach Tsabalala has been keeping close tabs on Hasaacas



Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies have lost a game in 3-years



Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies head coach, Jerry Tsabalala is eyeing a win over Hasaacas Ladies in the grand finale of the CAF Africa Women’s Champions League.



Despite being undefeated in the competition, Sundown had to dig deep to earn a place in the finals after beating Malabo Kings in the penalty shootouts during the semi finals.



Speaking at a Press Conference ahead of the match, coach Jerry Tsabalala, disclosed that his ladies will come into the game prepared.

According to him, he has observed Hasaacas Ladies since their success in the WAFU Zone B of the Champions League.



“I know Hasaacas, I have seen how they play, it’s going to be a crunch game, and it’s going to be a nice one, let’s promote women’s football,” Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies coach said .



He added, “We are ready for this game.”



He went on to say that, “After seeing them in the WAFU B, I could tell if it would be Rivers Angel or Hasaacas in the final, so I anticipated those two and it turned out that we got Hasaacas.”



Jerry Tsabalala revealed that their objective this afternoon is to win the tournament and maintain their unbeaten run.

He stated, “Let’s go out there and ransack them, we’ve played more than three years without losing a game, so we don’t see ourselves losing anytime soon.”



“We just want to go all the way and become the first team to win the CAF Africa Women’s Champions League,” Coach Tsabalala noted.



