We want to know the total amount spent on AFCON – Minority

GFA, Sports Ministry must answer questions on Black Stars’ abysmal performance

Ranking Member for Youths and Sports, Kobina Mensa Wisdom Woyome has tasked the Ghana Football Association and the Ministry of Youth and Sports to explain to Ghanaians the factors that resulted in the abysmal performance of the Black Stars at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



According to him, the Ministry of Sports must answer questions including the total amount spent by the team during the AFCON.

“….Mr Speaker, why did we have to allegedly appoint a second assistant coach few days to the commencement of the tournament? What was the criteria for selecting players for the national team, we also want to know the total amount spent on the till their painful exit.” Reading a statement on the floor of parliament on the Black stars he said changes need to be done in Ghana’s football as a matter of urgency for positive result to be seen," he said.



“Mr Speaker for us to see some positive turn around in Ghana football and given the central role of sports in National development, and fostering unity there is the need for government as a matter of urgency initiate the process of holistic sports development agenda that adopts such long-term approach to sports development to restore sports and Ghana football in particular from the grassroot to the top,” he added.



Woyome recommended that government form a national policy for Ghana football.



“There is also the need for the formulation of a national policy document for Ghana football detailing the short, medium and small team plans and the de-politicization of our football and sports in general. There is a need to rethink the quality of the investment been made in sports today,” Woyome stated.