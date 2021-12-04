We want to know why the petition was rejected - SAFA to FIFA

FIFA rejected SAFA’s petition on procedural grounds

The ruling from FIFA is subject to an appeal



SAFA will appeal the ruling from FIFA at CAS



The South African Football Association has said that they will write to FIFA for the world’s football governing body for a detailed explanation on the rejection of their appeal.



SAFA requested for a replay of the game between the Black Stars and also a lifetime ban for the Senegalese referee but the petition was rejected by the Disciplinary Committee of FIFA as they stated that the protest against GHANA as inadmissible.



“The protest lodged by South Africa has been declared inadmissible by the Disciplinary Committee as it did not meet the requirements foreseen under art. 46 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code and art. 14 of the Regulations of the Preliminary Competition of the FIFA World Cup 2022," FIFA said in a statement on Friday, December 3, 2021.

But the South African Football Association in their response to the ruling has said that they want reasons for FIFA's decision to reject their petition.



“We have received the decision without details and we will request FIFA for the reasons and consider our options," wrote on SAFA's official website.







