‘We want to wake him up’- CK Akonnor on Razak Abalora exclusion from Black Stars

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Razak Abalora

• Razak Abalora has been dropped from the Black Stars squad

• Goalkeeper Richard Attah of Accra Hearts of Oak takes his spot in the national team



• Five local players were named in the Black Stars provisional squad for the World Cup qualifiers



Black Stars coach, Charles Akonnor has opened up on the exclusion of Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Razak Abalora from the Black Stars squad for the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



Coach Charles Akonnor on Friday, August 13, 2021, announced his 30-man provisional list for Ghana’s upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group G qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa.



The list which had five local players saw Razak Abalora who had been a constant figure in the Black Stars under coach Charles Akonnor missing in the provisional list.



Razak Abalora’s position has been taken by Accra Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Richard Attah who was instrumental for the Phobians in the just-ended season.

Explaining Abalora’s exclusion from his team at the press conference to announce his squad, CK Akonnor stated that it’s just a wake-up call for the Asante Kotoko goalkeeper.



“Abalora is part of the team, he is not out. Sometimes you need that break to wake up and know that there is a big deal going on.”



“He is still part of our team; he is not out,” he added



Also, watch last week's episode of the Friday debate on GhanaWeb TV with Joel Eshun in the post below:



