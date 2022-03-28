2
We want to win in Nigeria - Otto Addo eyes World Cup qualification with Ghana

Otto Addo Fds Interim Black Stars coach, Otto Addo

Mon, 28 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars held to a goalless game by Nigeria

Baba Yara Stadium filled to capacity in Ghana vs Nigeria match

Nigeria aim for victory against Ghana in 2nd leg

Head coach for the Black Stars of Ghana, Otto Addo has disclosed that his side's target is to go for the win when they take on the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the second leg of the FIFA World Cup playoff.

The Black Stars drew goalless against the Super Eagles at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday, March 25, 2022.

With both countries eyeing qualification for the Mundial, Ghana has a chance of cementing a place in Qatar if they at least manage a scoring draw against the Super Eagles.

Speaking after the first leg encounter at the Baba Yara Stadium, coach Otto Addo disclosed that his team will try and win the game in Abuja in the second leg.

“The result doesn’t change anything. When we go there we want to win.”

“Even though our Africa Cup of Nations was not good this year, you saw we matched Nigeria in the first leg,” the coach said.

“So I don’t see them as favourites, the pressure will be on them at home and away goals can hurt a lot,” Otto Addo added.

The Black Stars are eyeing their 4th qualification to the World Cup in Qatar.

Nigeria will host Ghana at the M.K.O Abiola Stadium at 5:00 pm.

