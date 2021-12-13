‘We were denied two clear penalties’ – Great Olympics coach reacts to defeat against Aduana

Accra Great Olympics coach, Annor Walker

Accra Great Olympics coach, Annor Walker has expressed his displeasure about officiating in their matchday seven game against Aduana Football Club.

The Dade boys suffered a 1-0 defeat in matchday 7 of the Ghana Premier League in Dormaa courtesy Bright Adjei’s early strike.



Speaking after the game, Annor Walker said his outfit was denied two clear penalties by the centre referee and has therefore attributed their defeat to bad officiating.



“We were denied two clear penalties. Maxwell Abbey Quaye was fouled in the box before a ball hit a players hand.”

“In fact I was not happy with the level officiating,” he said.



Great Olympics sits 10th on the league log with 9 points after 7 matches into the season.