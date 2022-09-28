We were expecting more goals - Sports Minster on Ghana's game against Nicaragua

Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif has disclosed that he was expecting the Black Stars to score more goals in their game against Nicaragua on Tuesday, September 2, 2022.

A goal from Abdul Fatawu Issahaku turned out to be the winner against the North American side.



Speaking after the game, the Minister for Sports lamented the Black Stars' missed chances in the game.



“We were expecting more goals in the game but at the end of the day we created a lot of chances but couldn’t convert them into goals,” Mustapha Ussif said in an interview with Max TV.



He added that the Black Stars would continue to strive to build a formidable team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



“This is a process, we are building a team and I know that by the time we get to Abu Dhabi where we are going to have our final game, the team would have been so good and Ghanaians would see the difference,” he stated.



