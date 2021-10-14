'We were not confident against Ethiopia because of bad pitch' – South Africa coach Hugo Broos

The Bafana Bafanas of South Africa

South Africa coach, Hugo Broos believes that his outfit were not confident when they played Ethiopia at Bahir Dar Stadium due to the poor conditions of the pitch.

The Bafana Bafana secured an important 3-1 victory away in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers but the Belgian trainer feels that the condition of the pitch did not allow them to play their best football.



Despite the victory, Hugo Broos says they were unable to play well as compared to the Ghana game.



"I don't think it was easy on the ball, and that is certainly the pitch," Broos said.



"We were a little bit afraid when the ball was coming off a bad control. You saw that in our game also, we were not confident like we were against Ghana and the only reason for this is the pitch."

"I said it before the game that I don't understand how for such an important game, that Ethiopia is coming to play on this pitch [in Bahir Dar]."



"It's also not good for them because they are a team who plays football. It's not kicking and rush football that they play, but on this field, you can do nothing else other than kick and rush because it is difficult."



South Africa sits top of Group G with 10 points and are closely trailed by Ghana who has accumulated 9 points after four matches.