We were not good enough - Jordan Ayew speaks on Ghana's shocking AFCON exit

Black Stars striker, Jordan Ayew

We have World Cup slot to fight for - Jordan Ayew after Ghana's exit from AFCON

Black Stars striker, Jordan Ayew, has admitted that Ghana was not at the required level to compete at the Africa Cup of Nations.



Ghana shockingly lost to Comoros in their final group fixture to bow out of the competition, finishing fourth place in Group C.



The debutant stun 10-man Ghana in a famous 3-2 win to record their first-ever win in the competition and Ghana's first group stage exit since 2006.

Speaking to the media after the game, Jordan Ayew said the disastrous turn of the event is a wake-up call and proves that the Black Stars were not good enough.



"We were not good enough and we need to learn from this because we have a very young group and I think it will serve them a lesson as well. It’s a wake-up call for everyone. We still have qualifies for the World Cup and we have to focus on that ad I think there is another Africa Cup next year and I think everyone has seen the minimum level you have to have to be able to compete in the Africa Cup. I think we all need to step up because this is a wake-up call for everyone."



"When asked about what went wrong he responded: "At this point, I don’t know because the anger and the sadness that I have in me is immense and I don’t like to speak too much after a game like this but we just need to stay positive, and in life, things happen so you just need to stand up and face reality and say that we are not good enough. Actually, we are not good enough and everyone needs to step up " he added



Ghana lost to 1-0 to Morocco then drew 1-1 with Gabon before climaxing their catastrophic show with the loss to Comoros. This means this the first time Ghana have failed to win at least one of their group stage games at the AFCON since 1963.