We were treated as if we are not Ghanaians against Great Olympics - Berekum Chelsea coach

Coach Solomon Odwo Berekum Chelsea coach Solomon Odwo

Wed, 11 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Berekum Chelsea 9th on GPL table

Great Olympics beat Berekum Chelsea 2-0

Coach Solomon Odwo disappointed in referee Musah Mubarik

Berekum Chelsea coach Solomon Odwo has lamented the poor officiating in their game against Great Olympics in matchday 28 of the Ghana Premier League.

Berekum Chelsea lost by 2-0 to Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium in their game on May 6, 2022.

Berekum Chelsea were denied a controversial penalty in the game and also were stopped in a goal scoring attempt after the referee whistled for a foul against them.

Speaking after the game, coach Odwo expressed his disappointment in the decisions taken by referee Musah Mubarik.

According to him, his side were treated unfairly by the referee in the full glare of fans watching on TV.

“We all observed this match and I am surprised that in the presence of the camera the referee should act in this way. I mean should we be treated as if we are not part of Ghana or the league, it's obvious, we all saw it,” coach Odwo said.

He explained that the decisions taken by the referee obstructed his team's game plan in attack.

“Most of the decisions he made went very wrong and aside from that I think it was a good game for both sides. One of the factors that affect the game is the decision of the referees, when the referees do not allow you to do anything what can you do. He was deciding what should happen. It is obvious. If this game goes under review again you will see the errors he made on my side,” the coach said.

Berekum Chelsea are currently 9th on the league table with 39 points.

